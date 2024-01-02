Suspect accused in missing Mission woman's death pleads not guilty

One of two suspects charged in connection with the murder of a missing Mission woman has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and tampering with evidence.

Kristian Valenzuela, 24, went before a judge in the 93rd District Court where he was arraigned on Monday.

Valenzuela and 33-year-old Reynaldo Mercado are accused of killing 40-year-old Editza Gomez back in August.

Gomez was reported missing for two weeks before her body was found inside Mercado's attic. Police said Gomez was shot.

A pre-trial hearing for Valenzuela has been scheduled for February 12.