Suspect arraigned in connection with Mission murder

A man arrested in connection to a murder in Mission went before a judge on Monday.

Mission police said the suspect, identified as 54-year-old Juan Jose Polanco, and the victim were friends.

The incident happened on Sunday at around 3 a.m.

Polanco called police on himself, saying he 'thought he may have killed' his friend. Polanco was arrested at a friend's house, where he called 911.

Police say they found the body of 44-year-old Jose Calendario Moreno at a home on Nueces Street, where he was stabbed to death.

"There was a knife found, a murder weapon, at the location which was a kitchen knife," Mission Police Public Information Officer Art Flores said.

Police say Polanco seemed to be under the influence of drugs when they arrested him.

Polanco's bond is set at $1 million, and he faces up to 99 years or life in prison if convicted.