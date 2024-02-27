Suspect arraigned in connection with Mission murder
A man arrested in connection to a murder in Mission went before a judge on Monday.
Mission police said the suspect, identified as 54-year-old Juan Jose Polanco, and the victim were friends.
The incident happened on Sunday at around 3 a.m.
Polanco called police on himself, saying he 'thought he may have killed' his friend. Polanco was arrested at a friend's house, where he called 911.
Police say they found the body of 44-year-old Jose Calendario Moreno at a home on Nueces Street, where he was stabbed to death.
"There was a knife found, a murder weapon, at the location which was a kitchen knife," Mission Police Public Information Officer Art Flores said.
Police say Polanco seemed to be under the influence of drugs when they arrested him.
Polanco's bond is set at $1 million, and he faces up to 99 years or life in prison if convicted.
