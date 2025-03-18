Suspect hospitalized following officer-involved shooting near San Benito

The Texas Rangers is investigating an officer-involved shooting near San Benito.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez, the shooting occurred on Tuesday at around 1:30 a.m on Birch Street.

The suspect involved in the shooting is being treated at a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to Hernandez.

A news release said a deputy with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office has been placed on paid administrative leave until further notice.

Additional details were not provided.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.