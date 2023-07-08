Suspect in 2020 beating death in McAllen sentenced to 18 years in prison

A man was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge in connection with the beating death of a man in McAllen.

Jose Sanchez was among the three individuals arrested in connection with the September 2020 death of Ricky Dowal Etheridge.

Etheridge’s body was found near the McAllen Arts District.

Sanchez’s indictment states he and the other suspects beat the man to death with bolt cutters and a wooden board over a drug theft.

Sanchez was arrested along with Gilbert Garren and Daniel Barker in connection with the case.

Court records show Garren pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge in November 2022 and was also sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Barker pleaded not guilty and remains in custody on a $1.5 million bond, jail records show.

A fourth suspect, Rene Everett Casas, is still on the run in connection with the death investigation.