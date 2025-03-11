Suspect in custody following stabbing, police chase near Edinburg

Photo credit: MGN Online

A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a woman and then leading Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies and troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety on a vehicle pursuit, according to a news release.

The unidentified man is in the process of being booked into the Hidalgo County jail, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday news release.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the 2200 block of Laguna Seca Road in Edinburg in response to a domestic dispute on the side of the road between a man and a woman Tuesday at around 10:20 a.m.

Deputies arrived at the scene and learned that the suspect had stabbed the female victim multiple times, the release stated. The victim had already left the scene in a bystander’s vehicle in an effort to seek medical attention.

The suspect “became increasingly aggressive upon law enforcement’s arrival,” and resisted arrest, the release added.

“He then fled the scene in a witness’s vehicle, injuring the vehicle's owner and prompting a pursuit involving DPS,” the release said. “The suspect was subsequently apprehended by DPS and is now in the custody of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.”

The unidentified woman sustained non-life-threatening stabbing injuries and is in stable condition, the release added.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office said.