Suspect in deadly McAllen hit-and-run crash had been ‘drinking throughout the day,’ records say

The Edinburg man arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash had been drinking throughout the day, according to a criminal complaint against him that was obtained by Channel 5 News.

Hidalgo County jail records show John Anthony Saenz was booked into the Hidalgo County jail on Saturday on a charge of collision involving death.

A news release from the McAllen Police Department identified Saenz as the driver who left the scene of a collision that killed a man on Friday at around 2:45 a.m. at the 2000 block of S. 10th Street.

The man, identified as 36-year-old Juan Nava Hernandez, died after he was hospitalized.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told investigators at the scene that the crash happened after she and a friend were dropped off at the Oak Bar & Grill following a fight with Saenz.

The woman said she and Saenz had been drinking “throughout the day” and Saenz had been “driving recklessly,” according to the complaint. The women said she then heard a crash from the back of the restaurant and found the vehicle “crashed against the wall” and Hernandez on the ground.

According to the complaint, the woman said Saenz was attempting to get back into the vehicle when she asked him if he ran over the victim. Saenz responded by saying “I f*cked up, I f*cked up.”

The complaint said video from the scene showed Saenz “attempting to get Mr. Nava up from the ground” and getting into his vehicle and turning it on and reversing it in an attempt to leave the scene. Saenz ended up getting into another vehicle and ordering the driver to drive off without waiting for police.

A short while later, the driver told Saenz to get out of the vehicle. He then took off on foot.

Jail records show Saenz was released from jail on Saturday on a $35,000 bond.