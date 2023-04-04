Suspect in drive-by shooting death of 6-year-old girl sentenced to 50 years in prison

Marco Antonio Chairez. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

A suspect in the shooting death of a 6-year-old girl was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to capital murder.

Marco Antonio Chairez pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with the drive-by shooting death of Yvonne Adele Medeles.

RELATED: Family of 6-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting near Mission speaks out

Chairez had previously pleaded not guilty to charges of capital murder of a person under 10 years old and murder, but changed his plea Tuesday after a jury was selected for his trial.

Three other suspects — William Garcia, Daniel Guzman Flores and Juan Roman Olaguez — were also arrested in connection with the death.

Medeles was inside her home watching television when she was hit. The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office said at the time of the shooting that they believed it was the result of a dispute between neighbors.

All four suspects are being tried separately.

As part of a plea agreement, Chairez's second charge of murder was dismissed.