Suspect in two Brownsville robberies arrested by Border Patrol

Arturo Hernandez. Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department

U.S. Border Patrol RGV Sector agents arrested a man who was wanted in connection with two armed robberies, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Police said 34-year-old Arturo Hernandez was taken into custody on Tuesday after he was caught attempting to cross into the United States through an undesignated area.

RELATED STORY: Brownsville police search for aggravated robbery suspect

Police previously identified Hernandez as the man who allegedly robbed two women at gunpoint in separate locations on January 22.

According to police, Hernandez stole a woman's vehicle and her purse, and then stole the purse of a second woman. Officers engaged in a police chase to try to apprehend him, but Hernandez was able to get away, according to previous reports.

Hernandez was charged following his arrest and issued a $500,000 bond. Further charges are pending, police added.