Gunman dead after opening fire at McAllen Border Patrol building

The suspect in a shooting incident at the Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Annex in McAllen is dead, the agency confirmed.

McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez identified the suspect as 27-year-old Ryan Louis Mosqueda of Michigan.

According to Rodriguez, the disturbance was reported Monday at 2301 S. Main St. at the Border Patrol building located near the airport around 6 a.m.

The suspect shot at the building and agents, and agents returned fire, Rodriguez said.

A motive has not been released.

A statement from the Department of Homeland Security said the suspect "opened fire" at the entrance of the building, and "Border Patrol agents and local police helped neutralize the shooter. Two officers and a Border Patrol employee were injured"

A McAllen police officer was injured in the shooting but is expected to be fine, Rodriguez added.

Border Patrol spokesperson Christina Smallwood said a Border Patrol agent and a U.S. customs and Border Protection employee were also injured in the shooting with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Rodriguez, Mosqueda had a Michigan license and a "suspicious vehicle" believed to be his was found in the annex parking lot. More weapons were found in the vehicle.

According to Rodriguez, there was a message in the car that authorities are looking into.

"There is some message we don't understand on the vehicle, it may be some Latin words... but I don't know if it is related to the reason he is here, or any relationship at all in regard to why this happened," Rodriguez said during a Monday press conference following the shooting.

Mosqueda wore tactical gear during the shooting, police said.

Accoridng to Rodriguez, Mosqueda was reported missing from a Weslaco address around 4 a.m. Monday.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident, and all flights at the nearby McAllen International Airport were delayed after Wichita Avenue from 10th Street to Bicentennial was temporarily closed off.

The airport resumed normal operation sat around 10:40 a.m. Monday, according to a news release.

Rodriguez added that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The FBI will be handling the investigation, Rodriguez said.

