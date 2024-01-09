Suspects accused in San Benito police officer's death plead not guilty

The two men accused of killing San Benito police officer Lt. Milton Resendez have entered not guilty pleas during their arraignment on Tuesday.

Rodrigo Axel Espinosa Valdez, 23, and Rogelio Martinez Jr., 18, are accused of firing at Lt. Resendez's patrol unit. The shooting happened during an Oct. 17 police chase in Cameron County.

One of the bullets struck Lt. Resendez in the abdomen. He died from his injuries following the shooting.

Valdez and Martinez have pleaded to all charges, including capital murder of a peace officer.

The state has requested 30 days to announce whether they will be seeking the death penalty against both men. The case has been reset for February 21 when the announcement will be made.