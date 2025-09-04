Suspects charged following string of burglaries in Elsa

Two men were arrested and charged after three stores at a shopping plaza were broken into and robbed, according to the Elsa Police Department.

Juan Salazar, 17, and Jose Rios, 21, were identified as the suspects police said were seen on surveillance video breaking into three businesses in a shopping plaza located at 322 S. Broadway Street on Sunday.

During the burglaries, the suspects took "an undetermined amount of cash" from each business, police previously said.

According to a news release, the suspects were arrested on Tuesday following a tip to police.

Both individuals face charges of burglary of a building, criminal mischief and theft of property.

Salazar also faces an additional charge of possession of marijuana, police said. His bond was set at $120,500.

Rios’ bond was set at $70,000.

Both individuals remain in custody as of Thursday evening, Hidalgo County jail records show.

The Elsa Police Department said they are increasing patrols in the area.

“We have officers who get out, do foot patrols at night, and business checks,” Elsa Police Chief Robert McGinnis said. “So we are emphasizing some more extra patrols in this area and others throughout town as well."

Don Pedro’s Mexican & Seafood Restaurant was one of the businesses that was broken into. Manager Luis Vicencia said the restaurant is installing an alarm to make the restaurant more secure, and changing the door system.

“It’s a quiet place, we never imagined this would happen,” Vicencia said.

