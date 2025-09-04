Suspects charged following string of burglaries in Elsa shopping plaza
Two men were arrested and charged after three stores at a shopping plaza were broken into and robbed, according to the Elsa Police Department.
Juan Salazar, 17, and Jose Rios, 21, were identified as the suspects police said were seen on surveillance video breaking into three businesses in a shopping plaza located at 322 S. Broadway Street on Sunday.
During the burglaries, the suspects took "an undetermined amount of cash" from each business, police previously said.
According to a news release, the suspects were arrested on Tuesday following a tip to police.
Both individuals face charges of burglary of a building, criminal mischief and theft of property.
Salazar also faces an additional charge of possession of marijuana, police said. His bond was set at $120,500.
Rios’ bond was set at $70,000.
Both individuals remain in custody, Hidalgo County jail records show.
More News
News Video
-
Mission CISD receives grant for healthcare internship program
-
Suspects charged following string of burglaries in Elsa shopping plaza
-
RV fire spreads to Alton mobile home
-
IDEA Robindale teacher shares love of science with 3D-printed T-rex skull
-
UTRGV researchers studying hummingbird migration patterns
Sports Video
-
UTRGV men's soccer team prepares for regular season home opener on Thursday
-
UTRGV head coach Travis Bush discusses matchup with Prairie View A&M at...
-
Band of the Week 2025 Week 1 - Sharyland High School
-
UTRGV Volleyball Prepares for the Southwest Showdown tournament in Edinburg
-
Edinburg Vela's Caidyn Hoover honored for historic five-interception game