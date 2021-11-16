Suspects Charged for Deadly Hit-and-Run in Mission

MISSION – The suspects involved in a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend went before a judge Monday morning.

Officials say 22-year-old Mauro Esparza and 23-year-old Ruby Esparza have both been charged for the accident.

The 22-year-old man is charged with accident involving death, a second degree felony, facing up 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The 23-year-old woman is charged with fail to report felony with serious bodily or death, a Class A misdemeanor, facing up to one year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on the 900 block of West Expressway 83 in Mission.

Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Jesus Zamudio Diaz.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported early Monday, the suspects turned themselves into custody.

Mauro received a $250,000 bond and the judge set Ruby’s bond to $5,000.