Suspects in Edinburg shooting arrested in Santa Rosa

The two men wanted in connection with a shooting that hospitalized a 14-year-old girl in Edinburg were arrested Thursday, according to a news release.

Isaac Medrano, 23, and Martin Isaiah Moreno Jr., 19, were taken into custody at a Santa Rosa residence, a news release stated.

Both men were wanted in connection with an August 29 shooting that happened at the 2100 block of Carlos Street.

PREVIOUS STORY: Suspected shooter identified after Edinburg teen hospitalized

According to a previous news release, a teen was shot following an altercation at the location involving both male suspects that prompted both men to leave the scene temporarily.

Medrano then retrieved a handgun and fired at the victim’s front door, striking the teen, according to the release.

“The investigation revealed that the victim's boyfriend was present when two suspects arrived, one of whom was known to the victim,” a previous news release stated.

The teen was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to previous reports.

Both men were taken into custody after search and arrest warrants were executed at a Santa Rosa residence Thursday at around 2 p.m. at the 300 block of Alberto Anzaldua Street, the news release added.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned Friday.

"The Edinburg Police Department would like to extend its gratitude to the United States Marshals Service for their assistance in the investigation," the news release stated.

The victim has since been released from the hospital, the news release added.