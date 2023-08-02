Suspects in fatal Raymondville bar shooting facing second murder charge, police chief says

The four individuals arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Raymondville bar last month will face a second charge of murder, according to the city’s police chief.

The new charges stem from a second death in connection with the shooting, Raymondville police Chief Uvalde Zamora said.

PREVIOUS STORY: Fourth man charged in connection with deadly Raymondville shooting

On July 5, officers with the Raymondville Police Department responded to Linda's Lounge — located off Hidalgo Avenue and Business 77 — where they encountered 47-year-old José Luis Martínez Jr. and 35-year-old Guadalupe Ramírez lying on the floor with bullet wounds.

Guadalupe Ramirez died from his injuries, while Martinez was hospitalized in critical condition.

Four men — Ricky Ramirez Jr., Rolando Mendoza, Jose Angel Mendoza and Ramiro “JC” Conde Jr. — were charged with murder and engaging in criminal activity in connection with the shooting.

RELATED STORY: Brother of victim in fatal Raymondville shooting among those charged with murder

Ricky Ramirez Jr. is the brother of Guadalupe Ramirez.

“The second victim did pass away from his injuries last week,” Zamora said. “Right now we’re just putting the case together, and we’ll be adding some charges to all the individuals who were arrested on the first murder — they’ll be charged with the second homicide.”

All four suspects previously had their bonds set at $500,000 each.