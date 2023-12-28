Suspended Avelo Airlines flight in Brownsville airport to resume in March

The California-based company Avelo Airlines will resume one of its flight routes from the Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport next spring.

Last week, Avelo Airlines announced they were suspending flight routes from that airport to Burbank and Las Vegas.

In a statement provided to Channel 5 News, Avelo Airlines said the Brownsville to Burbank flight will resume on March 6, 2024.

The flights from Brownsville to Orlando will remain on sale.

Read the statement below from Avelo Airlines.

"We have suspended the Brownsville to Los Angeles / Burbank and the Brownsville to Las Vegas service flights to better match seasonal capacity with market demand. The BRO to L.A. / Burbank flight will return March 6, 2024. We are still planning out our late-spring and summer schedule. The BRO to Orlando flights continue to do well and are on sale through our current booking schedule."