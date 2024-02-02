Suspended Donna police chief to be reinstated

Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero will be reinstated on Monday following an internal investigation into a complaint made against him, according to city manager Carlos Yerena.

As previously reported, Guerrero was suspended with pay last week after a sexual harassment complaint was filed against him.

READ MORE: Donna police chief suspended following sexual harassment allegations

“After the conclusion of the internal investigation, it was determined that there is insufficient probable cause to support and continue the suspension of Chief Guerrero,” Yerena said in a statement. “Chief Guerrero will be reinstated to his position as head of the police department effective Monday, Feb. 5.”

Details of the allegations against Guerrero were not made available.