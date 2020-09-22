x

Swells caused by Tropical Storm Beta damage dunes on South Padre Island

Tuesday, September 22 2020
By: Cecilia Gutierrez

Tropical Storm Beta missed the Rio Grande Valley, but the storm caused big swells on South Padre Island.

High tides carved out dunes on South Padre Island, flowed past beachfront condos and onto city streets. The water also brought in trash that had been floating offshore.

Coastal conditions are forecast to improve as Beta dissipates.

