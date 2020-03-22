Tamaulipas announces fourth positive COVID-19 case
MATAMOROS, Tamaulipas – The Tamaulipas Secretary of Health announced Sunday that a fourth case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Tamaulipas.
Tamaulipas Secretary of Health Gloria Molina Gamboa announced the fourth positive COVID-19 case is a 21-year-old female from Matamoros.
The woman traveled to Spain from Jan. 30 to March 12.
She remains under home isolation and was in contact with another person – who also remains in isolation and does not currently show any symptoms.
