Tamaulipas confirms fifth case of COVID-19

The Tamaulipas Secretary of Health announced Monday that they have confirmed a fifth positive case of COVID 19 in the state.

According to a release posted on the Tamaulipas Secretary of Health Facebook page, a 29-year old man from Ciudad Madero tested positive for COVID-19 after being in contact with another positive case in the community.

As of Monday, March 23 Tamaulipas has reported five positive cases of COVID-19, 0 suspected, and 29 negative cases.