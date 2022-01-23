Tamaulipas governor reacts to reinstatement of ‘Remain in Mexico’ program

The Trump-era immigration program was initially canceled by the Biden Administration in June of last year, but a federal judge ordered the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to re-instate the program less than two months later.

Tamaulipas Gov. Francisco Garcia Cabeza de Vaca said his team is working to make sure migrants waiting in his jurisdiction are receiving "dignified" treatment.

"We have asked and explained to the Mexican federal government that the state of Tamaulipas believes it is important they build the proper infrastructure that gives migrants the appropriate and dignified attention they deserve,” de Vaca said.

DHS Secretary Alajandro Mayorkas issued new guidance in October that would cancel the program. That guidance is on hold until a final decision on the legality of the program is made by a judge.