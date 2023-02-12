Tamaulipas State Police Investigator killed at a Church's Chicken restaurant in Reynosa

Courtesy: El Mañana de Reynosa

A Tamaulipas state police investigator was killed Sunday afternoon at a Church's Texas Chicken restaurant in Reynosa, a State Attorney General's office spokesperson confirmed.

José Luis Juárez Jiménez, state investigator with the domestic violence unit in Reynosa was killed, an official statement posted to Twitter.

The killing happened at around 3 p.m. inside a Church's restaurant in front of an S Mart on Paseo Playa Diamante 109 in the Villa Diamante neighborhood near Hwy 2 Calle Porfirio Díaz near the General Lucio Blanco International Airport.

Army personnel, state investigators and officers with the state guard arrived and cornered off the scene.

A state attorney general's office spokesperson said they will provide more information at a later time while they continue to investigate.

"I strongly condemn the malicious attack committed on police investigator José Luis Juárez Jiménez. My condolences and solidarity with his family, colleagues and friends. We will find those responsible for this cowardly attack. There will be NO impunity," state attorney general Irving Barrio Mójica tweeted Sunday afternoon.