Tax expert advises people who received pandemic financial assistance to file taxes earlier

Tax experts are advising people who received pandemic related financial assistance to gather their tax records now.

IRS Spokeswoman Irma Treviño said employers have until February 1st to file W-2 and 1099 forms.

"Many people because of the pandemic applied for unemployment and received those payments last year well we need to include those on your tax return," Treviño said.

Treviño said unemployment is taxable if you did not request voluntary withholding, but as far as stimulus checks — they are not taxable.

"Remember we all pay taxes and when they approve that cares law to help tax payers in the county because of the pandemic so that money came back from the taxes we all paid," Treviño said.

Some experts say if you're not sure you received all of your stimulus money you can report it on your income tax form and the government will reimburse you.

Anyone who has been a victim to identify theft can use the IRS identity protection pin service.

