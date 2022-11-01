Teacher's Union calls on Brownsville Independent School District to lessen workload

Members of Teacher's Union are rallying in hopes of helping ease the workload for Brownsville Independent School District teachers.

The rally is being hosted by members of Brownsville Educators Stand Together, they are a part of the American Federation of Teachers — Best AFT.

Best AFT wants Brownsville ISD to hold up their end of an agreement reached back in August — to lessen the workload of teachers.

"It's too much," El Jardin Elementary first grade teacher Denis Day said. "We're overwhelmed with everything that they want us to do."

Day has been with BISD for 26 years. She says it's specifically Data Walls in which they are fighting against.

Data Walls is a virtual report card, showing every student's passing or failing grade. The grades are inputted into multiple systems.

"In order to keep track of the students, and see if there's any gains or any losses, if they gain any points," Day said. "If we're getting better, if we're getting worse."

The Teacher's Union says it's repeat work, and it is why they filed a grievance against the school district in August.

The school board decided to leave that extra work up to administrators.

"Which states that teachers do not have to do the data walls and data cards," Best AFT lead advisor Patrick Hammes said. "What we did agree to, is that if schools were doing data walls, the teachers would rank them once administration put them up there from worst to best and best to worst."

The union says administrators never took on that responsibility. They found teachers in at least 10 schools within the district still doing it, with more worked added on.

"My school is asking us to do a virtual dashboard, which is just a change of words," Day said. "They're playing with the words, but it's actually the same thing. It's a lot of work because we've already done it in the other platforms, and yet we have to combine it in another platform, so it takes time."

The union says the extra time taking to do the work could be better spent elsewhere.

"But we're trying to do paperwork, so we just give them actual seat work," Day said. "When they actually need more face to face, small group hands-on activities."

Channel 5 reached out to BISD, the district says they do not comment on personal matters.

The school board president has not given Channel 5 a response.