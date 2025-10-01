Teachers react to new test replacing STAAR

The Texas Education Agency and lawmakers are looking at better ways to monitor the progress of students.

The current standardized test known as STAAR is on its way out after Texas lawmakers sent legislation to replace it to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.

In the 2027-2028 school year, Texas students will use new tests to replace STAAR.

Brownsville ISD teachers said they’re concerned over the change.

“It's very unnecessary. It's very stressful — not just for the students, the teachers, the administrators that have to plan because this is an all-day thing." Mary Ann Mendoza said.

The change means that instead of one big test at the end of the year, there will be shorter ones known as the Student Success Tool that students must take throughout the year.

“As it is, our students are very nervous… so think of it, it's gonna be stress times three,” Mendoza said.

Brownsville ISD also gives students benchmark tests every November and February to help them track student progress.

Once the student success tool goes into effect, the district plans to get rid of benchmark testing, Brownsville ISD director of school improvement Roni Louise Rentfro said.

“Our curriculum is not being changed by the state nor is our instructional material necessarily changing at the district for our teachers to use,” Rentfro said.

Rentfro said the state believes the Student Success Tool will help monitor how students are doing throughout the year.

The Student Success Tool will be used for students from third to eighth grade

