Teddy's Barbecue named one of the best BBQ places in Texas by The New York Times

A local BBQ restaurant was named one of the best BBQ places in Texas by the New York Times.

Teddy's Barbecue in Weslaco is a family-owned business that is now putting the Valley's BBQ scene on the map with its famous briskets and handmade tortillas.

It all started when Joel Garcia would sell BBQ plates outside his house. In 2019, he and his brother decided to open Teddy's Barbecue in Weslaco.

Garcia says people came for the briskets and their personal touch, handmade tortillas made by his mom. He says it's an honor to have The New York Time's name his place as one of the 'Best 20 BBQ Joints' in the state.

"This is just a product of hard work and doing what we love. And people are continuing to show up," Garcia said.

Garcia received his BBQ education from an Austin BBQ joint he worked at. He says he and his brother wanted to create a place where people can enjoy good BBQ and build memories.

The restaurant is family operated and will soon be expanding to Harlingen. Garcia says he hopes this inspires people to go after their dreams.