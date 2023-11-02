Teen arraigned in connection to Edinburg nightclub shooting
One of the suspects arrested in connection to a nightclub shooting in Edinburg appeared in court on Wednesday for an arraignment hearing.
RELATED STORY: Third suspect in Edinburg nightclub shooting arrested at Hidalgo International Bridge
According to court records, 17-year-old Samuel Lopez has pleaded not guilty and was issued a $3.5 million bond.
The shooting happened at El Antro Nightclub on August 7 where seven people were shot.
Two other suspects - Jose Angel Favela, 21, and Danny Cazares, 18 - were also arrested in connection to the shooting.
Court records show Favela has an arraignment hearing scheduled for November 9.
All three suspects face charges of attempt to commit capital murder of multiple persons.
More News
News Video
-
Annual Texas Butterfly Festival scheduled for Saturday in Mission
-
Teen arraigned in connection to Edinburg nightclub shooting
-
Thursday, November 2, 2023: Clouds returning, temps in the 70s
-
IDEA Brownsville students learn about liquefied natural gas through company planning to...
-
Brownsville police: Pastor caught on camera spray-painting anti-Muslim messages