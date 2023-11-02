Teen arraigned in connection to Edinburg nightclub shooting

One of the suspects arrested in connection to a nightclub shooting in Edinburg appeared in court on Wednesday for an arraignment hearing.

RELATED STORY: Third suspect in Edinburg nightclub shooting arrested at Hidalgo International Bridge

According to court records, 17-year-old Samuel Lopez has pleaded not guilty and was issued a $3.5 million bond.

The shooting happened at El Antro Nightclub on August 7 where seven people were shot.

Two other suspects - Jose Angel Favela, 21, and Danny Cazares, 18 - were also arrested in connection to the shooting.

Court records show Favela has an arraignment hearing scheduled for November 9.

All three suspects face charges of attempt to commit capital murder of multiple persons.