Teen arrested after fatal crash in Mission

8 hours 23 minutes 29 seconds ago Saturday, December 11 2021 Dec 11, 2021 December 11, 2021 2:37 PM December 11, 2021 in News - Local

An 18-year-old driver was arrested Saturday after an alleged human smuggling attempt ended in a fatal crash.

The Mission Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety assisted U.S. Border Patrol agents during a chase in Mission Saturday. 

A gray Ford Explorer SUV crashed with another vehicle after failing to yield, and came to a stop on Trosper Road and Mile 2 Road. At least one person in the vehicle the SUV crashed into died, according to Mission police spokesman Investigator Art Flores.

The driver, 18-year-old Esteban Cantu Jr. was arrested and charged with evading arrest and human smuggling. 

There were six passengers in the SUV.

