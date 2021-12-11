Teen arrested after fatal crash in Mission
An 18-year-old driver was arrested Saturday after an alleged human smuggling attempt ended in a fatal crash.
The Mission Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety assisted U.S. Border Patrol agents during a chase in Mission Saturday.
A gray Ford Explorer SUV crashed with another vehicle after failing to yield, and came to a stop on Trosper Road and Mile 2 Road. At least one person in the vehicle the SUV crashed into died, according to Mission police spokesman Investigator Art Flores.
The driver, 18-year-old Esteban Cantu Jr. was arrested and charged with evading arrest and human smuggling.
There were six passengers in the SUV.
