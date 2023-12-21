Teen arrested in connection with deadly Thanksgiving crash in Rio Hondo

A teen has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash in Rio Hondo.

The crash happened on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, on FM 106 east of Nelson Road.

The Texas Department of Public Safety's investigation revealed a Chevrolet Silverado and a Ford Mustang were racing on FM 106.

The driver of the Mustang was 18-year-old Reynaldo Mendoza, of Rio Hondo. Mendoza was arrested on Thursday for racing on a highway involving death and tampering with physical evidence.

Preliminary investigation showed a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on FM 106, when it collided with a Saturn Outlook. Both vehicles were occupied by only one male driver, according to DPS.

The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to Valley Baptist, but was then air-flown to Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.

The driver of the Saturn, identified as 42-year-old Jorge Villanueva, of Rio Hondo, died at the scene.