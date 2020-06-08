Teen charged with driving into Memphis protest, hitting 4

By ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say an 18-year-old motorist in Tennessee has been charged with recklessly driving into a group of demonstrators who were protesting police brutality, striking four. According to police documents, Anthony Marcuzzo slowly drove his Chevrolet Tahoe into a line of people “and continued to move forward, pushing through the four demonstrators” during a Friday protest in Memphis. A woman was carried 20 feet as she hung onto the driver’s side mirror. She was treated at a hospital for minor injuries. Marcuzzo remained on the scene but was released. Police reviewed surveillance video and charged Marcuzzo on Saturday with reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.