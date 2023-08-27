Teen detainee at Donna processing center arrested on charges of assaulting Border Patrol agents

A 17-year-old male was arrested last week after confessing to attacking two U.S. Border Patrol agents, records show.

Bryan De La Fuente-Aparicio was booked into the Hidalgo County jail on Wednesday, Aug. 16, on charges of assaulting a public servant, according to Hidalgo County jail records show.

According to the criminal complaint against Aparicio, the 17-year-old was a detainee at the Donna Border Patrol processing center who admitted to getting into an altercation with agents.

Aparicio was throwing things at other detainees when two Border Patrol agents attempted to calm him down, the complaint states. Aparicio reacted by putting one of the agents in a chokehold. During the struggle, Aparicio bit the other agent on the right hand.

Both agents were treated for their injuries, the complaint stated.

Aparicio was arrested by Texas Rangers after confessing to the attack in an interview.

Jail records show Aparicio remains in custody on a $100,000 bond.