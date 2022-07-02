Teen driver killed in overnight crash near Alamo, DPS says
A 17-year-old female driver was killed overnight Saturday following a one-vehicle crash near Alamo, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Preliminary investigation revealed a 1999 Ford Expedition was traveling northbound on Tower Road north of Wisconsin Road at an unsafe speed at around 3:36 a.m. when it failed to drive in a single lane on the eastside of the roadway, according to a news release from DPS.
The vehicle then crashed into a utility pole. The driver, Jasmine Lorrane Heredia of Edinburg, succumbed to her injuries at the scene, DPS said.
The crash remains under investigation.
More News
News Video
-
Officials recommend fireworks safety tips for 4th of July holiday weekend
-
UTRGV medical school students celebrate white coat ceremony
-
Suspect in 2020 McAllen murder rejects plea deal
-
City of McAllen accepting water donations for Monterrey
-
2 Valley natives to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom