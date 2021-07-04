Teen Involved in Deadly Accident in Brownsville Detained

BROWNSVILLE – An investigation into a deadly crash that took place in Brownsville is underway.

Two were killed in the accident. It happened just after midnight on Tuesday.

Authorities say one of the four teenagers involved in the crash has been detained.

Pedro Rojas, 16, and Brayan Alfaro, 15, were killed in the accident.

