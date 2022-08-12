Teen suspect in Pharr murder case released from jail, records show

A 19-year-old charged in a high-profile murder case out of Pharr is out of jail.

Juan Eduardo Melendez was released from Hidalgo County jail on Wednesday, nearly seven months after he was booked on charges of capital murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to jail records.

Melendez is accused of participating in the beating death of 42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla, whose body was found in a field in McAllen in January.

Quintanilla's stepsons, Christian and Alejandro Trevino, were also arrested in the case. Investigators say the brothers and Melendez beat Quintanilla to death after a young family member claimed Quintanilla sexually abused her.

Both brothers remain in jail.

Melendez is due back in court Aug. 22, according to court records.