Teen vaping crackdown workshop at Mercedes ISD

Mercedes Independent School District held a workshop on vaping and the dangers it can cause.

"Unfortunately, we have not just here in Mercedes, but I'm sure in a lot of other places. We've been challenged with the amount of narcotics specifically vaping in our campuses," Interim Chief of Police Frank Sanchez said.

Not only does it damage the health of young teens, but it can also permanently impact their legal record.

"We speak to children of the consequences because obviously they can get arrested and [it] can impact them on the student athletes from proceeding to play or any kind of curricular activity that they're involved in," Sanchez said. "I don't believe that it has to be Red Ribbon Week to come in and educate for drugs."

Officials say it's important for parents to talk to their children about vaping and speaking out about it.