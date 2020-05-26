Teenager dead after police chase in Sullivan City

A teenager died Monday night after a police chase in Sullivan City.

At 10:31 p.m., a Sullivan City police officer attempted to stop a car near the intersection of Military Road and Farm-to-Market Road 886.

The driver stopped and several people jumped out of the car, said interim Sullivan City police Chief Joseph D. Cordova. After they ran away, the driver headed north on FM 886 and turned east on U.S. 83.

Officers followed the car.

When the car approached La Joya, where U.S. 83 is under construction, the driver attempted to pass on the median, Cordova said. The car struck a palm tree.

The teenager was transported to McAllen Medical Center, where he died, said La Joya police Chief Adolfo Arriaga.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and U.S. Border Patrol assisted the Sullivan City Police Department and the La Joya Police Department, which spent the night investigating the crash.

Investigators haven't released the teenager's name.

Check back for updates.