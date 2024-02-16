Teenager hospitalized following Edinburg crash

A 19-year-old male is hospitalized in stable condition following a Thursday night crash on S. Interstate Highway 69C, according to a news release.

The crash happened at around 9 p.m. Thursday on the southbound lanes of the highway and Ramseyer Road, which caused traffic to be diverted off the highway as the scene was being cleared.

The teen driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and he had to be extracted from the vehicle, according to Edinburg city spokeswoman Roxanne Lerma.

The crash remains under investigation.