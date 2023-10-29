x

Temple Emanuel hosts domestic violence donation drive

5 hours 18 minutes 56 seconds ago Sunday, October 29 2023 Oct 29, 2023 October 29, 2023 2:26 PM October 29, 2023 in News - Local
By: Bella Michaels

Temple Emanuel in McAllen is hosting its first ever Be The Light Drive to help support a local non-profit.

The temple is asking for donations for Mujeres Unidas, a group that provides a safe haven to victims of family violence, including children.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days