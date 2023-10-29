Temple Emanuel hosts domestic violence donation drive
Temple Emanuel in McAllen is hosting its first ever Be The Light Drive to help support a local non-profit.
The temple is asking for donations for Mujeres Unidas, a group that provides a safe haven to victims of family violence, including children.
More News
News Video
-
Temple Emanuel hosts domestic violence donation drive
-
5 On Your Side: Harlingen resident voices concern over cemetery conditions
-
Los Fresnos Volunteer Fire Department celebrates 75th anniversary
-
Sunday, October 29, 2023: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s
-
Temple Emanuel holding collection drive for Mujeres Unidas