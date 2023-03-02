Tesla building new plant near Monterrey
Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the creation of a new vehicle assembly plant right across the border.
The new plant will be built near the city of Monterrey, located in the Mexican state of Nuevo León.
Musk also added that production at their six other factories — located in Austin, California, china and Germany — will be expanding.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg CISD police investigating after child left behind at school
-
Valley officials meet to discuss ways to decrease illegal border crossings
-
Man charged in connection with road rage incident turned stabbing in Progreso
-
No weapon found after gun scare forces lockdown at Weslaco High School
-
Tesla building new plant near Monterrey
Sports Video
-
Valley View wins in penalty shootaround 4-3 over Sharyland
-
RGV Vipers battle, but fall 109-100 to Long Island Nets
-
UTRGV picks up third win in a row, beat Utah Valley 69-59
-
Valley teams close out girls basketball season in UIL Regional Semifinals
-
Pharr Natatorium hosts WAC Swimming & Diving Championships