Texas A&M students research masks for personal protection

COLLEGE STATION – With a growing need for personal protection equipment, a professor and a couple of graduate students from Texas A&M University are stepping up to create and test different types of masks.

Their goal is to help healthcare professionals know which masks will protect them best in case there aren't enough N95 masks to go around.

"You could have the best filter but if it doesn't fit your face particles are going to come in to the gaps,” says John Criscione, professor of biomedical engineering.

Anyone interested in creating their own mask can visit the university's webpage.

