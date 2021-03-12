Texas actor Matthew McConaughey raising funds for winter storm aid

Photo Credit: MGN Online/All-Pro Reels / CC BY-SA 2.0

Texas actor Matthew McConaughey and Reliant Energy are teaming up for a benefit concert that will provide aid to those affected by last month’s winter freeze.

McConaughey’s fundraising organization - Just Keep Livin - will host “We’re Texas,” a virtual benefit concert that will stream across McConaughey's YouTube channel and on Spectrum News on Sunday, March 21 at 7 p.m. CT.

The concert will raise funds for the JKL’s newest foundation - Texas Relief Fund - which works with nonprofits across the state to offer aid to those who are still recovering from the devastating effects of February’s historic winter storm.

“The event will feature Texans in support of their neighbors and include some of the most well-known musical talents of our time, iconic local brands, beloved sports teams and real-life impact stories that speak to our state’s resilience and pride,” Reliant Energy said in a news release.

Reliant Energy also announced they have donated $1 million to the foundation and have committed another $3 million in cash donations for Texas communities recovering from the freeze.

Organizations benefiting from Reliant’s $1 million donation to the Just Keep Livin Foundation include:

• Team Rubicon

• St. Bernard Project (SBP)

• Save the Children

• Salvation Army of Texas

• Meals on Wheels Central Texas

• Austin Disaster Relief Network