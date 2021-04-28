Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton calls for help at southern border during RGV visit

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton held a press conference in Mission on Wednesday after meeting with law enforcement officials over the increase of migrants crossing the southern border.

Lavaca County Sheriff Micah Harmon, Refugio County Sheriff Raul ‘Pinky’ Gonzalez, and Jackson County Sheriff A.J. Louderback also attended the event.

Though officials confirmed sheriffs from the Rio Grande Valley were not present at the press conference.

Both Hidalgo and Cameron County Sheriff said they were not invited to speak about or if their deputies are being affected by the influx of immigrants. However, the neighboring county sheriffs said the effect in their areas is overwhelming.

“Each call slip requires us to work from 8 to 12 hours on one case, on one case,” Gonzalez said. “Depleting our resources. We’re a rural town, we’re got a limited budget and we’re just overwhelmed by this.”

Despite having a population double the size of Refugio County, Sheriff Harmon said the situation in Lavaca County is similar; he said bailouts and pursuits are becoming the norm.

“[A] vehicle crashed into a tree. It caught on fire, it had approximately 18 [or] 20 individuals in the pickup,” Harmon said. “There [were] numerous injuries, and that deplete all our resources.”

Harmon said similar incidents cause his counties to deploy most, if not all, emergency units, leaving none available to respond to other emergencies.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the latest numbers show 22,103 unaccompanied children are in shelters run by the health department. About 1,135 unaccompanied children are in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody.

Paxton was in McAllen on Tuesday and met with border-area sheriffs and police chiefs, and officials with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Paxton told Fox Business Wednesday morning that he was not allowed to tour the Donna detention facility.

