Texas Attorney General's Office warns about COVID-19 scams

For scammers, the COVID-19 outbreak is just another opportunity, according to the Texas Attorney General's Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Both the Attorney General's Office and the Department of Homeland Security recently issued warnings about scams linked to COVID-19.

“Situations like this usually bring the best of our communities to the forefront with cooperation, aid, and compassion. Unfortunately, some criminals take advantage of troubling circumstances to steal from hard-working Texans,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement. “As communities prepare to prevent the spread of Coronavirus and care for those in need, my office will work diligently to stop the scams perpetrated by those who look to take advantage of our citizens.”

In a news release, the Attorney General's Office warned Texans to avoid opening strange email attachments that promise information about COVID-19 and to be wary of solicitations from organizations purporting to be charities.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency, which is part of the federal Department of Homeland Security, also offered tips to avoid scams:

* Avoid clicking on links in unsolicited emails and be wary of email attachments. See Using Caution with Email Attachments and Avoiding Social Engineering and Phishing Scams for more information.

* Use trusted sources—such as legitimate, government websites—for up-to-date, fact-based information about COVID-19.

* Do not reveal personal or financial information in email, and do not respond to email solicitations for this information.

* Verify a charity’s authenticity before making donations. Review the Federal Trade Commission’s page on Charity Scams for more information.