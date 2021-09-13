Texas attorney general sues San Antonio ISD for employee vaccine mandate

Credit: Office of the Attorney General of Texas / MGN Online

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against the San Antonio Independent School District and Superintendent Pedro Martinez for mandating that all district employees be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a Monday news release.

Paxton is suing the school district for violating Executive Order GA-39, implemented by Gov. Abbott, which prohibits governmental entities from requiring individuals to be vaccinated against COVID-19, regardless of whether the vaccine is fully approved or authorized for emergency use only.

“The decision to openly violate state law and devote district resources to defending Superintendent Martinez’s unlawful actions is irresponsible,” Paxton said in the news release. “But if school districts decide to use their limited funding to try to get away with breaking the law, my office will oppose them and uphold the rule of law in Texas.”