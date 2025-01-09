Texas Citrus Fiesta holding cocktail competition

The city of Mission is getting ready for its annual Texas Citrus Fiesta.

The event honors the Rio Grande Valley’s citrus history.

New this year is the Citrus Sip-Off: A People’s Choice Cocktail Competition.

Ticket holders will be able to taste citrus-inspired cocktails crafted by local mixologists. They will then vote on their favorites to name the signature cocktail of the annual Citrus Royal Ball set for Saturday, Jan. 25.

The sip-off is set for Friday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Bryan House, located at 1113 E. Mile 2 Rd. in Mission.

Purchase tickets to the sip-off here.