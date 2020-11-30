x

Texas DPS: 28-year-old man died while crossing street on Thanksgiving

A car struck and killed a pedestrian on Thanksgiving northwest of Donna.

Pedro Isias Mares Flores, 28, of Edinburg attempted to cross Farm-to-Market Road 1423 near the intersection with Wisconsin Drive at about 6:08 p.m. on Thanksgiving, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Meanwhile, a black GMC sports utility vehicle was traveling south on FM 1423.

"The male pedestrian failed to yield the right of way to the GMC SUV and was struck by the GMC SUV," according to the news release. Mares Flores was transported to DHR Health, where he died.

The driver of the GMC was not injured.

