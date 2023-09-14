Texas Education Agency delays release of annual school ratings
The Texas Education Agency is delaying the release of its annual school ratings until Oct. 2023.
The delay is due to scoring changes that some say could result in unfair drops.
The ratings were originally set for release in late September.
