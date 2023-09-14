x

Texas Education Agency delays release of annual school ratings

8 hours 56 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, September 14 2023 Sep 14, 2023 September 14, 2023 11:53 AM September 14, 2023 in News - Local

The Texas Education Agency is delaying the release of its annual school ratings until Oct. 2023.

The delay is due to scoring changes that some say could result in unfair drops.

The ratings were originally set for release in late September.

READ MORE: Texas Education Agency delays release of annual school ratings

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days