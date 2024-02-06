Texas Education Agency discussing after school programs in Brownsville

The Texas Education Agency is meeting with school district leaders from across the state in Brownsville.

Texas Southmost College in Brownsville is the site of a two-day-long meeting to discuss state funded after-school programs.

District leaders and the TEA are learning about strategies and needs in after school programming.

“Our goal is to make sure that we are networking as a community, make sure that we're learning from each other about all of our promising practices that we have and just working for continuous improvement of all of our after school programming, TEA Director of Expanded Learning Models Brian Doran said.

More than 300 program leaders from across the state are involved.

The event picks concludes Wednesday.