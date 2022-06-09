Texas educators weigh in on school safety

Following the Uvalde shooting, there continues to be growing concerns about school safety.

Last week, Gov. Gregg Abbott ordered a special committee to be created to make recommendations to the Legislature for meaningful action on school safety, mental health, social media, police training and firearm training.

Many educators were not happy about Abbott's plans.

"As a teacher, I was outraged," Houston teacher Gabriela Diaz said. "It's pretty obvious that we need a background check in every single gun sale."

Sylvia Tanguma, a McAllen teacher, says she would like to see extensive background checks and red-flag warnings to be put in place for anyone looking to get a firearm.

"First of all, I would love for an AR-15 not to be available for sale," Tanguma said. "Those weapons were made for mass destruction."

"Our schools need to be safe places," Texas State Teachers Association President Ovidia Molina said. "They need to be fun places. They need to be places where our students want to come to school."

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke has different plans, saying that a special legislative session is needed in order to pass new gun reform laws.

"But only the governor can call a special session," "O'Rourke said. "That's what we need right now. That leadership is missing and if we don't see it soon, it's going to cost the lives of more kids in Texas."