Texas Fishing Report

By ELLIOTT MOORE

For The Associated Press

The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for May 27 and also available on the internet at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/recreational/fishreport.phtml:

CENTRAL

AUSTIN: GOOD. Water clear; 77 degrees; 0.57' low. Largemouth bass are slow on crankbaits, buzz baits and shaky head plastic worms in 5-15’. There is an early bite with topwater plugs and plastic frogs. Sunfish are good on cutworms, and corn. Catfish are good on prepared baits and cut bait.

BASTROP: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 78 degrees. Largemouth bass are good fishing grass lines, and brushy coves on Carolina rigged plastics, crankbaits, and plastic frogs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs on brush piles and standing timber. Channel and blue catfish are good on earthworks, cut bait, and prepared bait.

BELTON: GOOD. Water clear; 75 degrees; 0.75' high. Black bass are good in creeks, gravel beds, and grassy coves on spinners, crankbaits, jerk baits, and Carolina rigged worms. White bass are excellent in the main lake with slabs and swimbaits. Hybrid stripers are good trolling jigs and live bait in the main lake. Look for large schools of bait using sonar to find active fish. Crappie are excellent on minnows and jigs near structure and brush piles in 12-18’. Catfish are good on prepared baits and live bait in 7-14’.

BROWNWOOD: GOOD. Water clear; 76 degrees; 1.49’ low. Largemouth bass are good with crankbaits, rattle baits, plastic worms in 10’ with plastic frogs still working in grass beds and weed lines. White bass are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish have been good on prepared bait and blood bait in 5-15’.

BUCHANAN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 76 degrees; 0.19’ low. Largemouth bass are good with Texas-rigged plastic worms and deep-diving crankbaits working along grass edges, drop-offs, and brushy areas. Early morning bite with plastic frogs in grassy areas. Striped bass are good with slabs, jigging spoons and live bait. White bass are good on minnows and slabs when fishing in deeper water. Use sonar to locate schools of baitfish. Also, scout birds diving mostly early or late in the day to mark feeding schools. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 8-15’ fishing timber. Channel catfish are excellent on prepared bait, live, and cut bait.

CANYON LAKE: EXCELLENT. Water clear; 75-79 degrees; 1.82’ low. Striper fishing are excellent on main lake humps vertically jigging striper jigs and topwater baits when schools are near the surface. White bass are excellent on main lake flats, drop-offs, and humps. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Largemouth bass are excellent in brushy shorelines, gravel beds, and roadbeds with square billed crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic lizards, and bladed spinners with some fish taken early with topwater plugs and plastic frogs. Catfish are good with live and cut bait throughout the lake in 6-15’.

FAYETTE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 78 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair on shaky head worms, buzz baits and crankbaits in 6-15’ off main lake points, rock ledges, and drop-offs. Sunfish are very good on worms, corn, and crickets around bank ledges, grass, and structure. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared baits.

GRANBURY: GOOD. Water clear; 70-75 degrees; 0.24’ low. Largemouth bass are good on swimbaits, crankbaits, and TX rigged plastic creatures in 5-18’ near boathouses, grass lines, and rocky shorelines. Crappie fishing is good around brush piles and boat docks with minnows and jigs. Catfishing is good when using earthworms, cut bait or live bait in 4-12’. White bass are excellent using slabs and swimbaits. Stripers are good with live bait.

GRANGER: GOOD. Water clear; 77 degrees; 0.09’ high. Black bass are fair on crankbaits, and Carolina rigged plastic creatures in 8-14’ near stumps and timber. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 10-15’ on brush piles and standing timber. White bass are excellent on swimbaits and chrome slabs in 25-40’. Catfish are good on cut shad, shrimp and prepared baits.

LBJ: GOOD. Water stained; 78 degrees; 0.80’ low. Black bass are slow in 7-14’ with Texas-rigged plastic creatures, spinners, and crankbaits. Plastic frogs are working in grass and lily pads. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows around brush, marinas, and docks. White bass are good over main lake points and humps in 20-35’. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait in 5-15’.

NAVARRO MILLS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 0.23.’ high. Crappie are good on minnows around the marina and timber in 12-20’. Catfish are good with punch bait and cut bait. White bass are excellent on slabs and minnows over the feeding schools in the main lake. Black bass are good with crankbaits and Texas-rigged plastic worms.

PROCTOR: GOOD. Water clear; 77 degrees. 0.22’ low. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged creatures and with crankbaits in 4-14’. Hybrid stripers are good with live bait and slabs. Crappie are good with jigs and minnows in 10-18’. Catfish remain good on prepared bait and cut bait in shallow water.

SOMERVILLE: GOOD. Water clear; 80 degrees; 0.24’ high. White bass and hybrids are good with slabs and swimbaits in 25-35’. Crappie are fair with minnows and jigs in 12-18’. Catfish are good throughout the lake with cut shad and stinkbait in 7-15’. Largemouth bass are good with plastic frogs and worms, crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and top waters near the points, rocks, and grass ledges.

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW: GOOD. Water clear; 76 degrees; 0.36’ high. Black bass are fair on crankbaits, spinners, and Carolina rigged soft plastic worms working vegetation in 10’ working brush, rocks bluffs, or roadbeds. Smallmouth bass are good with small plastic grubs near rocky banks and bluffs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles and standing structure in 12-20’. White bass are excellent on slabs and main lake points and drop-offs. Catfish are excellent with live and cut bait.

TRAVIS: EXCELLENT. Water clear; 78 degrees; 8.94’ low. Largemouth bass are excellent fishing in 5-15’ with wacky worms, topwater (early), and square billed crankbaits. Plastic frogs are effective in grass beds and lily pads. White bass are excellent with jigs, crankbaits, and slabs working main lake points and humps. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 10-18’. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared baits in 5-15’.

WALTER E. LONG: GOOD. Water stained; 78 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair on red plastic worms and lizards, short-billed crankbaits in creeks, and brushy shorelines. Jerk baits and plastic frogs along grass lines and over grass flats. Hybrid stripers are good with slabs and live bait. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on earthworms and prepared bait. Sunfish are good on worms.

WACO: GOOD. Water clear; 75 degrees; 0.12’ high. Largemouth bass are good on spinnerbaits, chrome crankbaits, plastic frogs, and jerk baits in 4-15’. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs fishing structure up to 20'. Sunfish are hungry for worms and crickets. Channel and blue catfish are good on cut bait, blood bait, and prepared bait.

WHITNEY: EXCELLENT. Water clear 69-75 degrees; 1.41’ low. Black bass are good on crankbaits, topwater (early), and purple or black plastic worms later in the day fishing 8-18’. White bass are excellent on the main lake with jigging spoons and slabs. Stripers are excellent on jigging slabs and live bait fishing the main lake drop-offs and humps. Watch for diving birds working the feeding schools of white bass and stripers. Crappie are very good with minnows and jigs in 12-18’. Catfish are good on cut shad and prepared baits.

NORTHEAST

ARLINGTON: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 72 degrees; 0.12 low. Largemouth bass are fair on topwater plugs, senkos, deep-diving crankbaits, and swimbaits. Crappie are good among structures such as boat docks and partially shaded vegetation on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on live bait and prepared baits in 4-15’.

ATHENS: GOOD. Water clear; 74 degrees; 0.34’ high. Largemouth bass are good on weightless worms, chatter baits, and spinnerbaits working the vegetation edges and grasslands. Top waters are producing along grassy shorelines and plastic frogs in the lily pads and weeds. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs in standing timber and man-made structures. Catfish are good on earthworms, cut bait, and prepared bait. Sunfish are excellent on cutworms.

BENBROOK: GOOD. Water clear; 72 degrees; 0.91 high. Largemouth bass are fair fishing jerk baits, crankbaits, and drop shots near cover or grass lines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs fishing structure and brush. Hybrid striped bass are good with live bait and slabs. White bass are excellent with slabs and jigs on the lake points and humps. Watch for diving birds to mark schools of feeding fish. Catfish are good with cut bait and prepared baits.

BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 71-77 degrees; 0.37’ high. Black bass are good on senkos, crankbaits, and finesse worms in 11-15’. Plastic frogs and topwater plugs are working early in 2-7’ in or near grass and lily pads crappie are good on jigs and minnows in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on earthworms, cut bait, and shiners in 6-15'.

BRIDGEPORT: GOOD. Water stained; 72 degrees; 1.91' high. Black bass are good on square-billed crankbaits, top waters, plastic frogs, and Texas rigged creature baits in 6-18’. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs fishing bridges and brush piles. White bass are excellent on slabs on main lake points and drop-offs. Hybrid stripers are good on main lake humps and points with live bait. Catfish are good on blood bait in 6-12’.

CADDO: EXCELLENT. Water stained; 69-74 degrees; 1.33’ high. Largemouth bass are excellent in shallow water near trees and vegetation in 1-4’ fishing plastic creatures and frogs, topwater, and rattle baits. Crankbaits in deeper water near structure are producing as well. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and submerged structure. White bass are excellent on jigs and small crankbaits in the main lake. Chain pickerel are fair. Catfish are excellent on prepared bait and live bait in 6-15’.

CEDAR CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 75 degrees, 0.07' high. Largemouth bass are good working plastic frogs, and topwater early then Texas rigged craws, crankbaits, and swimbaits along bank edges, drop-offs, and docks in 6-18’. Hybrids and sand bass are off main lake points and humps with slabs, swimbaits, and live bait. Crappie are excellent with jigs and minnows in brush piles and near structure in 12-18’. Catfish are good in 5-15’.

COOPER: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 72 degrees; 0.72’ high. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigged plastic worms and creatures, crankbaits, and plastic frogs in 10’ or less. Deeper water from 14-20’ is active later in the day. The white bass are excellent in 12-30’ with slabs, jigs, and jigging spoons. Crappie are good with minnows in standing timber. Catfish are good on live and cut bait in 8-16’.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN: GOOD. Water stained; 70 degrees; 0.17' low. Black bass are plentiful fishing coves with plastic frogs in grass early in the morning, then crankbaits, senkos, and plastic worms in 8-20’ later in the day. White bass are excellent in the main lake fishing humps and drop-offs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs between 10-20’ working docks and structures. Catfish are good on fresh cut bait and punch bait.

FORK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 77 degrees; 0.27’ high. Largemouth bass are good on red, purple or black plastic worms, topwater and crankbaits near roadbeds, submerged structure, and points in 8-12’ and with some action with plastic frogs in shallow grass and lily pads. White and yellow bass are good in deeper water of main lake points, flats, and humps. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 12-20’ in brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait in 8-20’.

GRAHAM: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 73 degrees; 1.18’ high. Largemouth bass are fair in shallow water 4-14’ on plastic worms and frogs, spinners and crankbaits. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows. White bass are excellent on slabs. Hybrid stripers are good on slabs and live bait in 20-40’. Catfish are good on cut shad and live bait.

GRAPEVINE: GOOD. Water stained; 72-78 degrees; 3.39’ high. Largemouth bass are good on buzz baits and small crankbaits. Fish creeks, flooded flats, and shallow structure. White bass are excellent in 10-35’. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in marinas and submerged structure. Catfish are excellent on blood bait.

JACKSONVILLE: GOOD. Water clear; 77 degrees; 0.16' high. Largemouth bass are good with crankbaits, drop shots and buzz baits in 5-15’. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 10-18’ around submerged structure and brush. Catfish are fair on cut shad and prepared bait.

JOE POOL: EXCELLENT. Water stained; 74 degrees; 0.51’ high. Largemouth bass are excellent fishing Texas rigged long plastic worms, jerk baits and crankbaits along creek banks, rock ledges, and grassy coves in 5-15’. Crappie are good beneath bridges and with both jigs and minnows. Catfish are excellent on fresh cut bait and stink baits in 4-12’.

LAKE O’ THE PINES: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 74-79 degrees; 0.16’ high. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, flukes, frogs, topwater baits, and Carolina rigged creature baits in 5-15’. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in the standing timber areas along the creek channel and brush piles 12-18’. Catfish are good on trotlines and juglines with nightcrawlers, shiners and cut bait in 8-15’.

LAVON: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 79 degrees; 0.18 high. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs fishing 10-20’ over brush piles, timber, and bridges. White bass are excellent in the 10-30’ with jigs and slabs. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Black bass are fair on crankbaits, top waters, plastic lizards, and frogs in 4-12’. Catfish are good on prepared baits and blood bait in 3-15’.

LEWISVILLE: GOOD. Water stained; 72-76 degrees; 2.06’ high. Black bass are good fishing the deep diving crankbaits, spinners, and Texas rigged plastic creatures. Good topwater and frog bite early in the day on points and in grassy/brushy coves. White bass are excellent on slabs and swimbaits in 12-30’. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Crappie are excellent on minnows and jigs around brush piles and bridges. Catfish are good on cut bait and blood bait.

MARTIN CREEK: GOOD. Water clear; 78 degrees; 0.11' high. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, and Texas rigged worms in 6-18’. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 12-18’ in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and earthworms in 3-15’.

PALESTINE: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 75-80 degrees; 0.24’ high. Largemouth bass are good working Texas rigged craws, swimbaits, and crankbaits. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows around bridges and marinas in 10-18’. Hybrid stripers are very good on slabs and live bait. White bass are excellent on swimbaits and slabs in 25-45’. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Catfish are good on cut shad, chicken livers, and prepared baits.

PALO PINTO: GOOD. Water clear; 79 degrees; 0.70’ low. Largemouth bass are good in grass flats, and brushy shorelines with Carolina rigged creature baits in 5-18’. Plastic frogs and topwater plugs are working on grass flats. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near boat docks and brush piles in 12-20’. White bass are excellent on slabs and swimbaits on main lake points and humps. Hybrid bass are excellent on live shad. Catfish are excellent on prepared baits in 6-14’.

RAY HUBBARD: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 77 degrees; 0.01’ low. Largemouth bass are excellent on crankbaits, craws, and top waters in water 5-12’. White bass are excellent on swimbaits, slabs and jigging spoons on main lake flats, humps, and drop-offs. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Crappie are excellent near bridges, brush piles, and marinas in 12-17’ with minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on cut bait, live bait, and prepared bait.

RAY ROBERTS: GOOD; Water lightly stained: 75 degrees; 1.89’ high. Largemouth bass are fair on TX rigged plastic creatures, crankbaits, and swimbaits in 4-16’. White bass are excellent in 20-40’ on slabs and jigging spoons. Main lake humps and drop-offs are holding fish. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows around bridges and brush piles. Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait.

RICHLAND CHAMBERS: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 75 degrees; 0.17’ high. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, swimbaits, plastic frogs, and topwater baits fishing 4-18’ near submerged vegetation, rocks, and brush. White bass and hybrids are excellent on jigs and swimbaits under birds or deeper near main lake points, flats, and humps when marking large bait schools on sonar. Crappie are excellent on minnows and jigs near structure and brush piles. Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait in shallow water.

SQUAW CREEK: GOOD. Water clear; 79 degrees; 0.55’ high. Catfishing is good working baited areas in 6-15’ using punch bait and cut bait. The largemouth bass fishing is good around shallow structure on plastic worms, crankbaits and jerk baits. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 12-18’ in timber.

SULPHUR SPRINGS: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 76 degrees; 0.04’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on topwater baits and plastic worms along grass lines and creek banks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 12-22’. Catfish are good on cut shad and live bait in 6-15'.

TAWAKONI: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 75-79 degrees; 0.49’ high. Catfish are excellent on live bait, shrimp, earthworks, and cut bait 4-18’ along brushy shorelines and rip-rap. Largemouth bass are good on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and diving crankbaits in 6-12’. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on swimbaits and slab spoons. Watch for diving birds to mark feeding schools or use sonar to locate fish feeding in schools of bait over deeper points, creek beds, and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, and marinas.

TEXOMA: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 2.15’ high. Striped bass and white bass are excellent on live bait and topwater baits when fish are near the surface. Diving birds are marking feeding schools on the surface throughout the lake. Use sonar to mark schools along the river channel in deep water. Slabs, swimbaits, and live shad are producing fish. Largemouth bass are fair fishing plastic creatures, shaky worms, swimbaits, and crankbaits in 6-18’. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs by boathouses, marinas and brush piles 8-15’. Catfish are good on cut bait and minnows in 3-15’.

TYLER: GOOD. Water clear; 74 degrees; 0.48’ high. Black bass are good on Carolina rigged creature baits and worms, bladed spinners and crankbaits fishing dock structures and brushy shorelines in 6-18’. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in brush piles and timber. Catfish are good on prepared bait and live bait. White bass are excellent in 25-40’ on swimbaits and slabs.

WEATHERFORD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 76 degrees; 0.03’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, crankbaits and plastic worms working depths of 5-17’ plastic frogs are working well in grass and lily pads. White bass are excellent in 15-35’. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around docks, marinas, and creeks. Catfish are good on prepared baits, earthworms, and blood bait.

WORTH: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 75 degrees; 0.78’ high. Largemouth bass are good with spinners, square billed crankbaits, and Texas-rigged plastic worms working grassy coves and brushy creeks in 5-12’. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs among brush piles and under docks. Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait.

WRIGHT PATMAN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 76 degrees; 4.65’ high. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, Texas rigged worms and jerk baits in 4-16’. White bass are good on jigging spoons and slabs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows near structure and brush piles in 15’. Catfish are excellent on cut bait, live bait, and blood bait.

SOUTH

AMISTAD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 77 degrees; 46.05’ low. Black bass remain good on grubs, Carolina rigged worms, spinners, and crankbait. There is so much water cover on Amistad to cover, and the consistent spots are deeper among hydrilla or rocky banks with steep drops. White bass are hanging around the same drops and points as black bass. Catfish are good in coves, especially at night, on cut bait and live bait. Remember to stay on the Texas side of the lake unless you possess a Mexican fishing license.

CALAVERAS: GOOD. Water stained; 77-78 degrees. Red drum are biting on live baits, crawfish, and tilapia along with rattletraps. Black bass are fair around the dam, and rocky shorelines close. Best lures are Carolina, and Texas rigged worms along with spinners and crankbait Hybrid striped bass have picked up to following fair schools with spoons and rattletraps, similar to red drum. Catfish are good mid-depth every day on stinkbait, chicken livers, and cut shad.

CHOKE CANYON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 77-78 degrees; 18.59’ low. Largemouth bass are good to fair with topwater near vegetation early and late. During the day, look for shade and fish jigs parallel to shorelines. White bass are good on points mainly on small cranks and Alabama rigs. Crappie are good on jigs seeking shade or suspending over submerged piles. Catfish are fair deep with dough balls, live bait, and cheese bait.

CORPUS CHRISTI LAKE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 81 degrees; 4.44’ low. Largemouth bass continue to be fair in fishing points and shallow gravel using spinners, jigs, non-weighted worms, and buzzbait. White bass are fair on spoons in the lower end of the reservoir. Crappie are excellent when fishing jigs and minnows under man-made structures and on top of brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and cheese bait.

FALCON: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 79 degrees; 38.84’ low. The past week has seen much-needed rain and a lot of unwanted wind. The best bait for black bass are Carolina rigs, and crankbaits are the best things going around shallow rocky points between 10-12'. Moving deeper has proven difficult, and we’ve had small windows of jig activity. Crappie remain excellent in deeper brush piles, rocky break lines in water around 10-15 depth. Catfish are good on live and prepped baits. Remember to stay on the Texas side unless you possess a Mexican fishing license.

MEDINA: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 78 degrees; 14.85’ low. Black bass remain good fishing rocky points, and a lot of drops with crankbait, natural colored Carolina rigged worms, and adding jigs to the mix this week. White bass are fair on spoons and minnows further off points and fishing deep. Striped bass have increased to fair in the deep water near the dam trolling rattletraps, and spoons. Catfish are fair on live bait, chicken livers, and blood baits.

TEXANA: FAIR. Water stained; 77 degrees; 0.05’ low. Largemouth bass are slowing but still good and better than most near gravel on the mouths of feeder creeks with buzzbaits, tube baits, jigs, and spinners. Try some steep drops with crankbaits and spinners. Crappie remain fair on jigs in very shady and covered spots. Catfish are good on stinkbait, cut bait, and live bait. Trotlines are everywhere, mostly with live bait.

SOUTHEAST

BRAUNIG: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 75 degrees; Largemouth bass are fair with crankbaits, spinners, topwater, Carolina rigged plastic worms, and weedless jigs along rip rap and moving closer to the dam. Red drum are good on crawfish and tilapia mid-lake finding schools normally with birds accompanying them. Strippers are fair following the same methods as red drum. Catfish are hooking on live bait and cheese bait normally around 8-12'.

B.A. STEINHAGEN: GOOD. Water stained; 76 degrees; 0.09’ low. Largemouth bass are good on varieties of topwater, spinners, and rigged soft plastics working vegetation edges. Crappie are good with minnows working brush piles and covered water. Catfish are excellent day and night on cut and prepped bait coming out of the river.

CONROE: FAIR. Water stained; 76 degrees; 0.74’ low. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged worms, spinners, and deeper crankbait around man-made structure like marinas. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs moving amongst brush and structure. Hybrid striped bass are fair moving deep and found beneath white bass. Catfish are good on stinkbait, cut bait, and small minnows deep. Sunfish are fair with live worms or crickets in shallow water.

GIBBONS CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 76 degrees. Largemouth bass remain good on crankbaits, worms and topwater. Success has moved deeper in drops and suspended above brush and structure. Crappie are fair on jigs among structure. Catfish are fair on live bait. Sunfish are fair on cutworms shallow.

HOUSTON COUNTY: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 79 degrees; 0.34’ high. Black bass are good on artificial worms, swimbaits, frogs, poppers, chatter baits, spinners, and crankbaits. Crappie are good at baited holes using live minnows with brush present. Bream are good near islands and piers with live worms. Channel catfish are good using cut shad and live perch on trotlines.

LIVINGSTON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 75 degrees; 1.03’ high. Black bass are good in coves and creeks north with fishing plastic baits, spinners, and slow crankbaits. Striped bass are fair, frequently moving in deep water. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs. White bass remain good on points. Catfish are fair on live baits.

NACONICHE: GOOD. Water slightly stained; 75 degrees. Largemouth bass are good with Carolina rigged worms, buzzbaits, and crankbait looking to shallow vegetation and mid-depth creek channels. Crappie are slowing just a little, on jigs with bigger structures. Sunfish are fair on jigs and crickets. Catfish are good on dough balls, cut and live bait.

RAVEN: GOOD. Water stained; 74 degrees. Largemouth bass are good finding drops, creek beds, and surface or submerged vegetation. Try a variety of topwater and soft plastic worms and slugs. Sunfish are fair on crickets and cutworms.

SAM RAYBURN: FAIR. Water stained; 73 degrees; 0.07’ low. Largemouth bass are good in vegetation, and the man-made brush piles. No deeper than 13 feet are holding bass with topwaters, rigged worms, and spinners. White bass are fair with minnows. Crappie remain excellent on minnows and jigs nearer shore. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.

TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 74 degrees; 0.01’ high. Boat traffic has increased with pent up demand, so please use caution in boat lanes. Largemouth bass are good in the spring pattern with Carolina rigs, topwater, and jigs. There are hot spots just off of texas island drops. Striped bass remain fair in deep water. White bass are fair on deep points fishing Alabama rigs when you can and spoons when you can’t. Crappie are good on minnows. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.

PANHANDLE

CISCO: GOOD. Water clear; 71-73 degrees; 3.07’ low. Largemouth bass are fair between 5-12', mainly among vegetation spots, and some shallow drops. Topwaters and natural baits are great at Cisco. Sunfish are good on minnows and cutworms in shallow water. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows fishing cover and shady spots. Catfish have been fair on stinkbait, chicken livers, and cut shad.

MEREDITH: FAIR. Water stained; 70 degrees; 47.20’ low. Black bass remain good, but patterns have loosened past the morning. Your main success will come with spinners in less than 5' because water clarity hasn’t improved. Walleye are good on crankbaits. Crappie are excellent with minnows and jigs among any found structure. Channel catfish are fair on cut bait and live bait near the dam.

MILLERS CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 72 degrees; 0.37’ high. Largemouth bass are in timber and moving further out to some point fishing Carolina and Texas rigged soft plastic worms, jigs, and spinners. Crappie are good preferring minnows over jigs. White bass and hybrids are still schooling in deep water. Catfish are good in the upper lake with live, blood, and liver prepared baits.

WEST

ALAN HENRY: GOOD. Water clear; 67 degrees; 2.47’ high. Black bass are good fishing topwater, soft plastic worms, spinners, and crankbaits just on the edge of the steep drops, and edges of vegetation in coves. Crappie remain great on minnows among timber. Catfish are fair on live bait, cut bait, and stinkbait.

ARROWHEAD: FAIR. Water stained; 67 degrees; 0.81’ high. Largemouth bass remain good along deeper riprap and among vegetation early with topwater, jigs, and spinners. Continue staying south in your search of bass habitats. Crappie are good on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on cheese bait, stinkbait, and shrimp.

COLEMAN: FAIR. Slightly stained; 68 degrees; 0.82’ low. Hybrid stripers are improving to fair with schools, causing surface activity and using fish finders. Schools have been easy to spot and stay. Largemouth bass are fair working vegetation with jerkbaits, jigs, spinners, and worms. Crappie remain good on jigs working shade. Catfish are fair with stinkbait and cut bait.

FORT PHANTOM HILL: FAIR. Water stained; 67 degrees; 0.02’ low. White bass are fair on Alabama Rigs off drops looking for pockets of deep water. Black bass are good moving deeper to and hitting fast on edges with plastic worms, topwater, buzzbait, and spinners. Crappie are good on live minnows and jigs with cover. Catfish are fair on cut shad and stinkbait throughout the lake.

HUBBARD CREEK: FAIR. Water stained; 67 degrees; 0.55’ low. Largemouth bass are good with spinners, soft plastic worms, and jigs moving out to humps and drops. Crappie are excellent on live minnows understructure. White bass are good on creek fishing spoons and minnows. Catfish are fair on live and cut shad.

NASWORTHY: GOOD. Water murky; 68 degrees; 0.98’ low. Black bass are great with consistent movement being the best days. Try topwater early, spinners, Carolina rigged worms and jigs. Crappie remain good beneath larger docks with jigs. White bass are fair on skinny points with Alabama rigs. Catfish are fair on live and prepped baits throughout the lake.

OAK CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 67 degrees; 1.37’ low. Largemouth bass are good within vegetation using worms, spinners, and buzzbait. It’s been tough to find patterns this week as largemouth appear to be in transition. Crappie remain good on live minnows. White bass remain fair in deeper water. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers, live bait, and cut bait.

O.C. FISHER: FAIR. Water stained; 67 degrees; 38.11’ low. Largemouth bass are fair in vegetation with plastic worms and crankbaits working points and drops. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs seeking shelter. White bass are fair among drops. Catfish are fair on stinkbait, live, and cut bait.

O.H. IVIE: GOOD. Water clear; 67 degrees; 9.41’ low. Black bass are good in timber, humps, and drop-offs with worms and minnows. Crappie are good on jigs. Catfish are good on stinkbait, live, and cut bait. White bass are fair deep.

POSSUM KINGDOM: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 67-68 degrees; 0.15’ low. Largemouth are somewhat elusive, so fish different depths 6-20 feet on wiggle topwaters, crankbaits, spinners, and occasionally worms. White bass remain good throughout the deep river channel. Crappie are good shooting jigs under docks. Striped bass are slow. Catfish are good on cut shad.

SPENCE: FAIR. Water stained; 67 degrees; 37.08’ low. Black bass remain good on soft plastic worms, spinners, and jigs finding the stair-step drops. Perform constant long casts with moving bait. White bass have slowed in deep water. Catfish are fair on live and cut bait.

STAMFORD: FAIR. Water stained; 68 degrees; 0.46’ high. Largemouth bass are close to the dam. Try plant fishing vegetation stumps, and points with crankbaits and spinners and fish move deeper. Crappie are good on minnows. White bass are fair on live shad and slabs. Catfish are fair on live bait and stinkbait.

TWIN BUTTES: FAIR. Water stained. 67-69 degrees. 7.84’ low. Black bass are fair, fishing vegetation, humps, and rip rap. Most successes are on smaller minnows and soft plastic worms. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in creek and surface covered structures. White bass are fair casting Alabama rigs. Catfish are fair on live and prepped baits.

WHITE RIVER: SLOW. Water stained; 67 degrees; 21.40’ low. Drought conditions continue to be in place. Please check boat ramp access. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged worms and soft plastic white jigs. With largemouth returning to deeper water, they struggle with consistency, but we are getting out every overcast day we can. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows mainly vertically fishing. Walleye are great on spinners and crankbait. Channel catfish are great on live bait, cut bait, and stinkbait. All other species of catfish are slow.

COASTAL

SABINE LAKE: GOOD. Water stained; 82-83 degrees. Speckled trout can be found consistently in the ship channel on minnow. Jetty fishing is best to catch redfish; use crankbait around the rocks for best results. Mullet, mud minnows, or jigs and soft plastics will work. Flounder are good along the shoreline and around points on minnow.

PORT MANSFIELD: GOOD. 83 degrees. Both trout and redfish can be caught in good numbers south of east cut to the saucer and north of the east cut to the 2 nd oil gut. Start early in the shallows with topwater kwiggler willow and paddle tail. As the day goes on, work into deeper flats 3-5. Kwiggler ball tails and red and white, gulp, shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder are best in the east cut at drain areas.

PORT ARANSAS: GOOD. 83-84 degrees. Flounder are good on live mullet along the marsh. Redfish are fair on shrimp, KWigglers paddle tail, and found in schools. Speckled trout are fair on shrimp, KWigglers ball tail, and top waters. Blackdrum are fair on shrimp or crab or soft plastics.

TRINITY BAY: GOOD. 81-82 degrees. Fishing the birds, working structure, and wading the flats are the best methods to fish for redfish and speckled trout. Wade along the northwestern and eastern sides of the bay. Flounder are good on minnow and higher in number around the rocks.

EAST GALVESTON BAY: GOOD. 81-82 degrees. Redfish action is good wade fishing along the shoreline. The higher the water temperature gets, the fishing tactic will shift to drifting over structure. Speckled trout are starting to hold on reefs, and the topwater action has been awesome for waders. Catfish are good on cut bait. Sheepshead are fair and will be found primarily around rocks on shrimp.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: GOOD. 81-82 degrees. Redfish action is good wade fishing along the shoreline. The higher the water temperature gets, the fishing tactic will shift to drifting over structure. Speckled trout are starting to hold on reefs, and the topwater action has been awesome for waders. Catfish are good on cut bait. Sheepshead are fair and will be found primarily around rocks on shrimp.

TEXAS CITY: GOOD. 81-82 degrees. Redfish are good over the flats on live shrimp. Flounder are good on live bait around the jetties and wherever there are rocks. Speckled trout are good along the shoreline on shrimp. Black drum are fair on blue crab around structure. Sheepshead are fair around the dike on mullet.

FREEPORT: GOOD. 81-82 degrees. Black drum are good on blue crab, slow bouncing off the bottom around vegetation or structure. Redfish are found along the flats or shoreline. Live shrimp, live croaker, or piggy perch are all great natural baits for the redfish. Speckled trout are good on shrimp near the San Luis Pass. Sheepshead will be found around the oyster reefs and are good on live bait. Flounder are good around the rocks on mullet.

ROCKPORT: GOOD. 82-83 degrees. Mostly clear. The key to finding fish is casting in very shallow water with thick grass in the northern areas. Redfish are good using topwaters in black or white/red. Trout are good on live baits and are around the shoreline. Flounder have been good on mullet around the piers and Rockport wall. Black drum are fair and found around grass beds- blue crab or shrimp are best baits.

CORPUS CHRISTI: GOOD. 82 degrees. Redfish are good on live mullet on a jighead in the less than 4'. Speckled trout are good and can found around Tide Gauge bar on darker colored paddle tails. Flounder are good on mullet or shrimp around the rocks. Laguna flats continue to be an active area. Black drum are fair on crab and shrimp over grass.

SOUTH PADRE: GOOD. 79-80 degrees. Cooler periods of the morning and late afternoons are best. Mullet and shrimp baits have been successful in natural colors. Speckled trout have been showing up in big numbers and are best in deeper water transitions and are good on soft plastics. Redfish are still around in sand pockets but are becoming tougher to pattern. Black drum will be in deeper water and are best on blue crab.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: GOOD. 81 degrees. Great month to be fishing! Black drum are good on blue crab or shrimp. Redfish and trout are good on live bait and will be gravitating towards the structure. Flounder are good on shrimp around the rocks.

EAST MATAGORDA BAY: GOOD. 81 degrees. Mid bay reefs are the ticket right now on this side of the bay - Chinquapin and Boggy reefs. Trout and redfish are good on live bait near structure. Black drum are fair on blue crab around structure or vegetation.

PORT O’CONNOR: GOOD. 80-81 degrees. Trout and redfish have been excellent and abundant on down south lures with red/white and a black spoon. Black drum are fair on blue crab or shrimp. Flounder around the jetties on shrimp or minnow. Sheepshead are fair near the rocks on live shrimp.

BAFFIN BAY: GOOD. 82 degrees. Unchanged. It is still holding good trout, redfish, and flounder. They will most likely be found in the shallow water, less than 4'. The darker colors will perform best when the water is dirty. The flats have been holding good slot reds on the Eastside, and good solid trout are caught around the Los Corrallos area. Flounder are good on minnow around the rocks.

PORT ISABEL: GOOD. 81-82 degrees. Trout are in the shallow water where grass is thick and are best on shrimp. Redfish will be found in less than 4' and are best on live baits. Sheepshead are good on mullet around rocks. Flounder are fair on fresh shrimp or mullet. Jack crevalle are good on live mullet. Black drum are fair on blue crab over vegetation.

